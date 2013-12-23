BOSTON Dec 23 Herbalife is still
engaged in improper recruiting tactics and is likely violating
multi-level market restrictions in China, activist hedge fund
manager William Ackman wrote to his investors on Monday.
The billionaire investor on Monday told clients in a letter,
seen by Reuters, that he would soon be releasing findings that
his own investigation into the nutrition and weight loss company
has turned up. So far, he said that he has shared those findings
only with regulators.
"Our next presentation, among other issues, will include an
analysis of the three principal sources of revenue growth for
the company: Internet-based lead generation, nutrition clubs,
and the company's China operation," Ackman wrote.
Herbalife prohibited "lead generation" methods to find new
distributors at the end of June, but Ackman said the practices,
promoted by the company's top distributors, are still being
used.
Herbalife spokeswoman Barbara Henderson said the company has
no comment.
The battle over Herbalife as been one of Wall Street's
enduring dramas this year as it pitted Ackman against other
prominent hedge fund managers including Carl Icahn, the
company's biggest shareholder.
A year ago Ackman called the company a pyramid scheme,
something the company has vehemently denied, and he predicted
the share price would sink to zero when regulators shut the
company down.
ACKMAN STICKING WITH SHORT POSITION
Ackman also said he was sticking by his $1 billion bet short
selling Herbalife's stock which he made public a year ago and
which has cost his $12 billion Pershing Square Capital
Management as much as $700 million in losses, people familiar
with the fund have estimated.
Herbalife's stock price has surged 146 percent this year to
$81.03, having gotten a sizable boost last week after
accountants found no material change in the company's reaudited
financial statements.
However, at the beginning of December, overall Ackman's fund
Pershing Square was up roughly 10 percent for the year and
Ackman did not provide updated performance numbers in the
letter.
Pershing Square restructured the Herbalife bet in the last
few months as the share price kept rising.
"We continue to believe that our Herbalife short position
offers an extremely compelling, and, as now structured, even
greater asymmetric payoff than before because of the stock
price's substantial rise," he wrote.
Herbalife, Ackman wrote, has spent tens of millions of
dollars to discredit his hedge fund, trying most recently to
persuade Pershing Square investors to redeem from the fund.
Investment bank "Moelis & Company even offered to stop this
campaign if we would agree to no longer push our regulatory
agenda and to refrain from any further public statements,"
Ackman wrote. But he said he thinks Herbalife and Moelis may
have quit their campaign "as a result of media scrutiny."