BOSTON Oct 2 William Ackman's hedge fund
Pershing Square L.P. has gained 31.5 percent in the first nine
months of the year, extending its already strong gains with a
1.4 percent rise in September, one investor in the fund said.
The New York-based hedge fund, known for its big position in
Botox maker Allergan and bet against supplements company
Herbalife, posted gains in September even after a late
month sell-off that left many rivals with losses.
On a portfolio update sent to clients on Thursday afternoon,
Pershing Square Capital Management said its gross return for the
year through the end of September is 40.8 percent, leaving it
with a 31.5 percent gain after fees. Pershing Square said it
owned 10 long positions and one short position but did not
identify them by name.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)