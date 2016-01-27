BOSTON Jan 27 Billionaire investor Bill
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings lost 11.2 percent since the
start of the year, beginning 2016 with the same kind of
double-digit losses that plagued the fund in 2015.
But there is a small silver lining for Ackman and investors
in his $14 billion hedge fund: Losses have eased modestly from
the previous week, when the investor said the fund was off 14.5
percent.
The fund ended 2015 with a 20.5 percent loss after a 40
percent gain in 2014.
