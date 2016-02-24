BOSTON Feb 24 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio has lost 17.3 percent since January, the firm told investors on Wednesday.

The firm did not say what caused the decline, but shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, a big bet for Ackman, tumbled late last week and early this week. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)