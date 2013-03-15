By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
investors with William Ackman's $12 billion hedge fund plan to
reach out to the manager to get more information about the
firm's big bet on ailing retailer JC Penney, whose stock
has dropped 21 percent this year.
Officials with two state pension funds that, combined,
oversee assets of more than $120 billion told Reuters they want
Ackman to give them more information about Pershing Square
Capital Management's portfolio and to say more about the
long-range plan for turning around JC Penney's fashion lines.
The pension officials did not want to be identified because
they had not yet set up their meetings with Ackman. The manager,
whose fund is sitting on a roughly $500 million paper loss in JC
Penney stock, declined to comment.
It's not uncommon for pension managers and institutional
investors to seek a private meeting with hedge fund managers,
especially when a big bet or a portfolio is underperforming.
The move by two of Ackman's investors is an indication that
some investors are growing uneasy with Pershing Square's stake
of 39 million shares in JC Penney, which the hedge fund began
amassing in 2010.
"People are reading a lot about Bill Ackman these days and
have questions, and while these kind of hedge funds can't speak
to everyone, keeping their very largest clients informed will
have benefits," said Don Steinbrugge, managing partner at
investment consulting firm Agecroft Partners LLC, in Richmond,
Virginia.
Pershing Square is up 3.6 percent for the year through
February, compared with a 2.8 percent gain for the broader $2.6
trillion hedge fund industry.
The pension plan officials said they are also concerned
about Ackman's other very large and public bet -an estimated $1
billion short position in shares of nutritional supplement
company Herbalife. Ackman is betting that Herbalife will
be exposed as an unsustainable pyramid scheme and the stock will
collapse. He currently has a $200 million gain on that bet.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a large stake in
Herbalife and has engaged in a very public war of words with
Ackman over the company.
Meanwhile, at least one prominent hedge fund manager is
beginning to line up against Ackman on the short side on JC
Penney. Reuters reported last week that York Capital and Morgan
Stanley are shorting the debt of JC Penney, where Ackman sits on
the board.
Earlier this week, market speculation that Ackman's
handpicked CEO Ron Johnson might be leaving briefly pushed JC
Penney shares up 5 percent on Tuesday.
But not all investors are pushing for Ackman to talk more
about JC Penney. Given the fund's strong track record over the
years and current gains, several investors said they are very
happy with Ackman and his team.
To be sure, Ackman often says he can't say too much about JC
Penney because he is on the board. But in private with his own
investors, Ackman would face fewer restrictions to be candid
with investors about what should come next at the retailer.
"JCP entered into a 'Letter Agreement' with Pershing Square
in which Ackman agreed to maintain the confidentiality of
company information while he is on the board," said Damien Park,
managing partner at consulting firm Hedge Fund Solutions, in
Philadelphia. "This, however, does not restrict him from saying
anything negative about the company, its management or board."