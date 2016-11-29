(Corrects headline)
BOSTON Nov 29 Hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management said in a regulatory filing made public on
Tuesday that U.S. authorities were looking at whether a 2013
campaign donation by a former employee to a Massachusetts
politician violated federal campaign finance laws.
The fund run by William Ackman, which said it did not
believe the donation violated the rule in question, asked the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to exempt it from the
penalty for that violation, having to pay back tens of millions
of dollars in fees it earned for managing money for the
Massachusetts state pension fund.
