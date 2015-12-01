Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
BOSTON Dec 1 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has lost 15 percent this year, having trimmed its losses as Valeant Pharmaceuticals gained nearly 10 percent on Tuesday.
The New York-based hedge fund's flagship portfolio lost 2 percent in November and was off 17 percent for the the first 11 months of the year. But a strong showing in Valeant, Ackman's biggest holding, helped trim losses to 15 percent on December 1, a person familiar with the numbers said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Announce that it met with chairman of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) and ILFML's advisors