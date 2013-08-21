BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
BOSTON Aug 21 Hedge fund manager William Ackman told investors that he has had three "failures" in his portfolio over the years, all retailers, and that retail investing has not been his "strong suit."
He included J.C. Penney, where he is sitting on hundreds of millions in losses and left the company's board last week, as one of the three failures. Borders Group and Target are the others. Ackman made the comments in an investment letter seen by Reuters.
He said he may choose to exit Penney "after more or less time depending on developments at the Company, the stock price, and the availability of other investment opportunities." He is the company's biggest shareholder.
Apart from these "failures", Ackman said "our active investments (have) done extremely well during our holding period."
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.