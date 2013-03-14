By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 14
BOSTON, March 14 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman said on Thursday that Herbalife Ltd, the
nutritional supplements company he is betting against, was
similar to another multilevel marketing company that U.S.
regulators shut down in January.
In a presentation called "Side-By-Side: A Comparison of
Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing and Herbalife," Ackman lists how the
two companies are alike in terms of the riches they promise and
the small number of distributors who ever attain them.
The Federal Trade Commission and three state attorneys had
accused Lexington, Kentucky-based Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing of
running an illegal scheme where recruitment of new members
brought in more money than actual sales of products.
Fortune Hi-Tech offered distributors a chance to build their
own businesses and sell satellite television service, home
security systems, beauty products and other consumer goods and
services.
Now Ackman is hoping regulators will see the similarities
between a company they have already shut down and one he has
said he hopes they will take action against soon.
Herbalife was not immediately available to comment on
Ackman's presentation.
Late last year, Ackman went public with his $1 billion short
bet against Herbalife, calling the company a pyramid scheme and
accusing it of preying on minorities with promises of big
payouts that rarely materialize.
He has said Herbalife's share price, now above $38, would
eventually fall to zero. At Wednesday's close, however, the
stock was up 18 percent year to date, perhaps in part because
two prominent Wall Street rivals - Daniel Loeb and Carl Icahn -
have taken the opposite side of his bet.
The presentation by Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square
Capital Management said Herbalife, like Fortune Hi-Tech
Marketing, had a distributor agreement that is difficult to
comprehend and that both companies tempted distributors with the
promises of special bonuses.
But the hedge fund said 98 percent of the distributors for
Herbalife and for Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing collected
commissions of less than $1,000 per year.
The most damning figure, Pershing Square said, is the
estimated dollar amount related to consumer injury at Herbalife.
Pershing Square puts it at $3.8 billion for the years between
1980 and 2012. At Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing, it was $169.3
million between 2006 and 2011.
Ackman went public with his presentation only two days after
the National Consumers League wrote to the FTC, urging it to
investigate Herbalife as a possible pyramid scheme. FTC
spokesman Frank Dorman said the agency could not comment on
letters it has received, but added that it takes "all
correspondence seriously."
Wall Street interpreted the National Consumers League letter
as a small win for Ackman, and Herbalife shares fell. On
Thursday morning, the stock was down an additional 1.5 percent
at $38.33.
But Herbalife had harsh words for the National Consumers
League and Pershing Square, calling the industry group a tool
for the hedge fund.
Regulators should investigate Pershing Square, Herbalife
said on Wednesday. "Its actions are motivated by a reckless $1
billion bet against the company based on knowingly false
statements about Herbalife," Herbalife said in an earlier
statement.
The Fortune Hi-Tech case is Federal Trade Commission v.
Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing, 13-cv-00578, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).