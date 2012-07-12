BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
NEW YORK, July 12 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a new position in consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co , a source familiar with the move said on Thursday.
Shares in the world's largest household products company jumped more than 3 percent to $63.40 amid speculation that the activist investor was building a stake.
Pershing Square received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire the stake, according to the source. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.