NEW YORK, July 12 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a new position in consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co , a source familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Shares in the world's largest household products company jumped more than 3 percent to $63.40 amid speculation that the activist investor was building a stake.

Pershing Square received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire the stake, according to the source. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)