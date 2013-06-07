By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 As billionaire investor Steven
A. Cohen deals with a spate of redemptions out of his own hedge
fund, another firm in which his SAC Capital Advisors has money
saw returns plummet in the first four months of the year.
Adams Hill Capital, run by former SAC equity portfolio
manager Andrew Schwartz, was down 8.34 percent to the end of
April, according to an investor note reviewed by Reuters.
In the same period, the S&P 500 stock index rose more
than 12.7 percent and hedge funds on average gained about 4.6
percent, according to hedge fund tracking firm eVestment.
Adams Hill lost about 7.4 percent alone in April, when the
stock market gained 1.9 percent. It could not be determined
whether the hedge fund made up ground in May.
Adams Hill, along with another firm called Scopus Asset
Management, is listed on regulatory filings as an adviser to an
SAC Capital portfolio, meaning it manages a dedicated pool of
money for Cohen's hedge fund.
It is not uncommon for large hedge funds like SAC Capital to
employ other advisers, also known as sub-advisers, to manage
some of a firm's money, especially if a manager is impressed
with the outside firm's track record.
Adams Hill and SAC did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Adams Hill, which in total oversees roughly $425 million in
assets according to the April investor note, manages more than
$100 million of SAC's money, according to a person familiar with
Schwartz's firm.
While it is never a good thing for a hedge fund to lose
money, poor returns at Schwartz's Westport, Connecticut-based
fund come at a particularly bad time, since SAC is set to
contract significantly over the next several months due to heavy
redemptions by outside investors.
There has been much speculation on Wall Street about how
Cohen and his 21-year-old firm will deal with requests by
investors to redeem billions of dollars in the wake of an
insider-trading probe that has intensified in recent months.
People familiar with the fund said outside investors asked
to redeem up to $4 billion in the second quarter, on top of the
$1.7 billion in first quarter redemption requests.
The withdrawals mean that SAC Capital, which will return the
money by year's end, will shrink in size by about 45 percent.
That could impact Adams Hill if Cohen decides to pull back money
from the fund as SAC's capital base shrinks, said people in the
hedge fund community.
Schwartz, who brought three SAC colleagues with him to his
new fund, ran a large portfolio when he worked at SAC that
focused on global resources equities.