Sept 23 Hal Lehr, a former trader at Deutsche
Bank AG and Soros Fund Management LLC, is set to
start a hedge fund firm after receiving support from JPMorgan
Chase & Co's asset management unit, Bloomberg News
reported on Tuesday.
Aithon Capital is expected to be set up by January with
JPMorgan investing about half of its initial capital of $100
million, the report said, citing a person familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1DwXUva)
The firm is likely to focus on commodity trading and
JPMorgan may increase its investment to as high as $500 million,
the report added.
Aithon is looking to set up office at 501 Madison Avenue in
New York City, the person told Bloomberg.
Lehr stepped down as head of Deutsche Bank's global
cross-commodity trading unit in late 2012 and has since been
planning to launch Aithon.
However, his plan was postponed after Carlyle Group
hired him as an adviser.
JPMorgan Chase was not immediately available for comment on
the report.
