(Adds details on move)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, March 18 Investment firm Angelo,
Gordon & Co told clients on Friday that Larry Schloss, its
president, is leaving the firm, but said there will be no change
to the firm's investment strategy.
Michael Gordon, the firm's chief investment officer and
chief executive officer informed clients about Schloss'
departure in a letter seen by Reuters.
"This does not in any way affect our investment process or
the way we run the firm," Gordon wrote in the letter that
announced Schloss' departure.
A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
Schloss joined the $26 billion firm two years ago after
having been the chief investment officer of New York City's
retirement system where he expanded investments in hedge funds.
The departure comes roughly two months after John Angelo,
who co-founded the firm with Gordon, died of cancer in January.
Also in January, the firm said that it had hired Gareth
Henry as global head of investor relations from Fortress
Investment Group. Henry is a partner in the firm and reported to
Schloss.
Angelo, Gordon was founded in 1988 and invested in
alternative assets, including real estate and distressed debt.
At one point it invested money for New York City.
The firm also invests money for Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump, according to a disclosure the candidate
made.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)