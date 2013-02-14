By Aaron Pressman
BOSTON Feb 14 Some of the biggest hedge funds
that helped make Apple Inc a stock market darling lost
faith and dumped their stakes in the fourth quarter, fueling the
massive drop in the iPhone maker's share price.
Noted stock pickers including Leon Cooperman, Eric Mindich
and Thomas Steyer unloaded billions of dollars of Apple shares
between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, according to disclosure documents
filed on Thursday.
Shares of Apple rose to an all-time high of $705.07 on Sept.
21 but ended 2012 down more than 24 percent from that peak as
investors worried about increasing competition and declining
profit margins.
The shares also may have dropped because their price rose
too much, too fast.
"The stock just went up so much in early 2012 and then was
coming back to earth," said Justin Walters, co-founder of Wall
Street research firm Bespoke Investment Group. "Three months
from now, we'll be seeing a lot of the people who sold starting
to pick it up again."
The fourth-quarter sellers avoided even deeper losses.
Apple's shares have lost 12 percent so far this year. The shares
lost 42 cents, or 0.1 percent, to close at $466.59 on the Nasdaq
on Thursday.
Cooperman's Omega Advisors fund dumped its entire stake of
more than 266,000 shares during the fourth quarter, according to
its required quarterly disclosure form filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Mindich, named the youngest partner ever at Goldman Sachs
before starting his Eton Park Capital Management fund in 2004,
got out of Apple entirely in the fourth quarter after making big
sales in the third quarter as well. Eton owned 600,000 shares at
the beginning of 2012.
Farallon Capital, the hedge fund founded by Steyer, sold
137,000 shares. Steyer, who once worked on the Goldman Sachs
risk arbitrage desk under Robert Rubin, stepped down at the end
of the year from the firm, which he founded in 1986. Rubin
served as U.S. Treasury secretary from 1995 to 1999.
Jana Partners, an activist fund run by Barry Rosenstein,
also unloaded its entire Apple stake of more than 143,000
shares. Other notable sellers included Third Point LLC, which
had owned 710,000 shares, Viking Global Investors, which dumped
1.1 million shares and Lone Pine Capital, which sold over
800,000 shares.
A much smaller line up of funds bought shares amid the
stock's crash. David Tepper's Appaloosa Management nearly
doubled its stake during the quarter to about 913,000 shares.
George Soros more than doubled his stake to about 184,000
shares. And David Einhorn, who last week sued Apple in a bid for
higher dividends, added 20 percent to his holdings to end the
quarter with 1.3 million shares.
PROFITABLE TRADES
Despite the plunge in Apple's stock price, most of the
managers likely exited their positions with substantial profits
because they bought years earlier.
Rosenstein and Cooperman, for example, both started
gathering their stakes in the middle of 2010, when Apple shares
traded below $300.
At the time, the company's iPhone 4 was beset by alleged
faulty reception, a problem that became known as "antennagate."
Apple's then-chief executive, the late Steve Jobs, famously
dismissed the issue, saying "we don't think we have a problem."
But Apple offered customers a free bumper case that was supposed
to minimize any issues.
Customers did not seem to care, snapping up millions of
iPhones and sending Apple's share price up almost 50 percent
over the next year.
Apple came under further scrutiny last week from
Greenlight's Einhorn. Einhorn filed a lawsuit to block changes
in Apple's policy for issuing preferred stock. Instead, Apple
should issue a new class of preferred stock to share more of its
$137 billion cash hoard with shareholders, Einhorn said.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed the moves as a
"silly sideshow" on Tuesday.
SOME TRIMMED
Not all well-known hedge fund fans of Apple cut ties in the
fourth quarter. Some only trimmed their holdings.
Philippe Laffont, who worked under famed hedge fund manager
Julian Robertson before striking out on his own at Coatue
Management, sold about 18 percent of his Apple shares. Coatue
ended the year with a still sizable 643,000 shares.
Chase Coleman, another manager who worked for Robertson,
reduced the Apple stake at his Tiger Global Management fund by
19 percent to just over 1 million shares.
Robertson's own Tiger Management LLC fund trimmed its Apple
stake by 28 percent to about 42,000 shares.
Large hedge funds are required to disclose their U.S. stock
holdings within 45 days after the end of each quarter.
But the filings may not give a complete picture of each
fund's moves, since only U.S.-listed shares and options must be
revealed. Bonds, foreign shares and derivatives are not
included, and short positions, or bets that a stock will fall in
price, are not listed.