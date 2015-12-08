LONDON Dec 8 Silver Ridge, a macro hedge fund run by Citigroup's former global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad, has appointed Mike Page as chief operating officer (COO) after securing permission to trade by the regulator after a 9-month delay.

The Financial Conduct Authority - which declined to specify the reason for the delay when contacted by granted Silver Ridge approval to begin operations on Dec. 4, the FCA's online register showed.

The start-up now expects to launch on Jan. 4.

Page left Citi in April, where he was CAO Global FXLM for eight years, co-founder Farhang Mehregani confirmed to Reuters late on Monday.

Prasad and Mehregani, a former equity trader at Citigroup, had raised several hundred million dollars for Silver Ridge Asset Management ahead of the original April launch date.

At the time, Mehregani told investors the fund launch had been postponed after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had delayed its authorisation.. In April, the Wall Street Journal reported the FCA was examining Prasad's role and responsibilities at Citi.

The FCA is increasingly examining senior managers at banks in advance of introducing the Senior Managers Regime next March, which aims to increase accountability in the industry.

Mehregani and Prasad are joined by CFO Anil Joshi, who held the same role at high frequency trading firm Tibra Capital and Comac Capital, and New York-based global head of risk Santa Federico, a former Perry Capital executive.

Investors have ploughed $10.71 billion into macro funds in the year-to-date to October, according to data from eVestment after the strategy offered up some of the biggest launches of 2015, including ex-Brevan Howard star trader Chris Rokos, who has amassed over $1 billion in assets. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)