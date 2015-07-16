LONDON, July 16 Singapore-based APS Asset
Management said on Thursday it had lifted suspension of
investments and redemptions from its Greater China focused hedge
fund.
The fund will also now calculate its net asset value.
"Having carefully considered the financial position of the
fund, the composition, value and liquidity of the Fund's
investments and general market conditions, the directors
consider the lifting of the suspension to be in the fund's best
interests," the money manager said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)