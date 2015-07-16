(Adds quotes, background)
LONDON, July 16 Singapore-based APS Asset
Management said on Thursday that investors would be able to buy
into its Greater China focused hedge fund or redeem their
holdings from July 20, following a suspension.
APS froze the fund on Monday after China imposed trading
restrictions, which made it difficult to determine the exact
value of the fund's holdings.
The fund will also now calculate its net asset value.
"Having carefully considered the financial position of the
fund, the composition, value and liquidity of the fund's
investments and general market conditions, the directors
consider the lifting of the suspension to be in the fund's best
interests," the money manager said in a statement.
In China, 1,300 stocks halted trading last week, making
roughly $2.4 trillion worth of stock market assets inaccessible
to investors.
"Over the past few days, a significant percentage of the
suspended China A shares has resumed trading, which has occurred
more rapidly than had been expected," said Kei Yuguchi, head of
Asia Pacific hedge fund research at Lyxor Asset Management.
"Most suspended stocks are small caps and APS does not focus
on such small caps," he said.
The APS fund managed about $85 million at the end of June,
according to data seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop and David
Clarke)