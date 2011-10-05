Oct 5 U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested Tyrone Gilliams, charging that the commodities trader and hip-hop promoter committed wire fraud.

The Philadelphia-based Gilliams, known for having promised his investors superior returns, has been charged in a $4 million scheme that involved trading in U.S Treasury Strips, according to the government's complaint.

Reuters profiled Gilliams in a Special Report in May that detailed allegations lodged by an Ohio businessman who had invested $4 million with Gilliams.[nN12284177] (Reporting by Matthew Goldstein, editing by Maureen Bavdek)