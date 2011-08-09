* Vulpes, Tantallon funds gain about 4 pct each in August
* Vulpes benefits from betting on volatility
* Buying bonds now is wrong, says Vulpes founder Diggle
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Asian hedge funds Vulpes,
started by industry veteran Stephen Diggle, and Tantallon
Capital are emerging as winners in a volatile August that has
wiped out more than $3.8 trillion from global stock markets.
Diggle, who made a fortune during the financial crisis, said
his long Asian volatility and arbitrage hedge fund LAVA gained
about 4 percent in the first six trading days of the month.
The fund gained as its bets on volatility going up paid off
as the U.S. government struggled to piece together a deal
addressing its long-term fiscal problems and S&P cut its AAA
rating.
Tantallon Capital, founded in 2003 by former Morgan Stanley
wealth management executive Alex Hill and Nicholas
Harbinson, who earlier worked at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs
, gained 4.15 percent in its flagship fund last week,
according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
By comparison, Asian shares as measured by the MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan plunged 8.7
percent last week and extended losses to 11.8 percent on Monday.
"Everyone is just trying to reduce their exposure to
equities principally in a very thin August market and that has
caused a very significant volatility," Diggle said.
"We are basically long risk and that's going higher," said
Diggle, who made $2.7 billion for investors between 2002 and
2009, mostly during the financial crisis at his previous hedge
fund firm Artradis. Singapore-based Artradis shut earlier this
year after double-digit losses in its main funds in the prior
two years.
Vulpes manages $185 million in assets, while Tantallon
manages more than $300 million.
The Macquarie Asian Alpha Fund, a $1.5 billion
market-neutral long/short Asia-focused hedge fund from Macquarie
Group , was up 0.4 percent last week, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The VIX , a 30-day risk forecast of stock market
volatility and a key measure of investor anxiety, has been on
the rise. The index often moves up when stocks sell off.
The index has soared to 48.0, its highest close since March
2009, and posted its biggest daily percentage gain of 50 percent
since Feb. 27, 2007, on Monday.
Hedge funds in Asia are widely expected to suffer in the
stock market selloff as many of them tend to be long biased.
During 2008, they had lost about 27 percent, according to
Eurekahedge Asia ex-Japan Index.
While high frequency traders are also performing well, some
hedge funds are down as much as 8 percent, according to a prime
broker, who did not want to be identified
GOING AHEAD
Diggle said although Asian equities had been "punched in the
head really hard", investors believed the storm would pass,
given that while short-term volatility jumped over the last 6
sessions, longer dated volatility was up very little.
"Where we think markets are getting it wrong is that the
immediate reaction that people have to low growth numbers, you
sell equities and you buy bonds...buying bonds now is completely
the wrong thing to do," he said.
"Clearly any country that owes $14.3 trillion and in three
years time will owe $17 trillion is not a safe heaven," the
former Lehman Brothers executive said, adding that it was
ironical that US 2-year treasury prices hit a record after the
ratings downgrade.
"If you ask me do I think that the US government deserves a
AAA rated status for its debt, I would say no and not for a very
long time."
He said his firm would rather bet on increased weakness and
volatility in government bond markets than on equities which
looked okay at current levels.
Diggle is expecting most western governments to lose their
AAA status and investors questioning the solvency of government
bond markets.
"Where we see future instability is increasingly in western
government and Japanese government bonds because I don't think
they are a safe heaven. They are a false safe heaven."
"I don't think that lending money to governments, if they
look like becoming insolvent governments, is a great idea. Full
stop."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)