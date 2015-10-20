BOSTON Oct 20 Hedge funds suffered their
biggest quarterly loss in assets since the financial crisis
during the three months that ended in September, data released
on Tuesday showed, putting the industry on track for its worst
year since 2008.
The secretive industry that caters to wealthy investors,
including pension funds and endowments, saw assets shrink by $95
billion, or 3.9 percent, to 2.87 trillion in the third quarter,
research and tracking firm Hedge Fund Research reported.
The declines were driven by heavy losses when markets were
roiled by concerns about slowing growth in China, sliding
commodities prices and a likely U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate hike.
Meanwhile, net inflows amounted to $5.6 billion, compared
with the $21.5 billion added during the second quarter and the
$18.2 billion added in the first quarter, according to HFR.
For the year through the end of September, the average hedge
is down 1.5 percent, the worst showing since the end of the
financial crisis but still less than the Standard & Poor's 500
roughly 7 percent loss over the same period. In 2011 hedge funds
lost 5.25 percent after having tumbled 19 percent in 2008.
Declines at some of the industry's biggest funds are far
worse than average, a fact that could fuel criticism of the
industry's traditionally high fees.
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, one of
the industry's most prominent activist funds which ranked among
last year's best performers, for example, is down about 12.6
percent for the year after losses in August and September. He
oversees roughly $16.5 billion in assets, down from roughly $20
billion earlier this year.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, meanwhile, is off 17
percent for the year through September.
Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, do not allow investors to
pull their money out whenever they wish.
