NEW YORK, July 17 Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said investment firms that repeatedly violate the law
should be concerned that they will eventually be held
accountable.
"People should be afraid that bad actions they have
committed in the past" will catch up with them, Bharara said at
the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.
Fielding a wide array of questions, Bharara said that some
firms' compliance programs are clearly just offering lip service
and that his office is as committed as ever to crack down on how
hedge funds use illegally obtained information to get an edge.
He said that at some point institutions that have had
multiple violations must be held accountable.
Asked several times by CNBC cable television host Jim Cramer
about the insider trading investigation into hedge fund titan
Steven A. Cohen and his SAC Capital Advisors, Bharara declined
to comment.
The long-running investigation of insider trading at hedge
funds and specifically at SAC Capital has been one of the high
priorities of Bharara's tenure as U.S. Attorney.