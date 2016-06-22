By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 22
BOSTON, June 22 Blackstone Group LP has
bought a minority stake in $13 billion hedge fund Marathon Asset
Management, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marathon, which was founded by Bruce Richards and Louis
Hanover, specializes in distressed debt investing. Its
management will continue to run the business and make investment
decisions, the hedge fund said. Andrew Rabinowitz, a partner at
the firm, has been promoted to president and chief operating
officer.
Blackstone bought the stake through its Strategic Capital
Holdings fund, which has been raised to buy minority stakes in
hedge funds. The investment marks the fourth minority stake
Blackstone has bought in a hedge fund since 2014.
A year ago Blackstone bought a minority stake in Magnetar
Capital and before that it took stakes in Solus Alternative
Asset Management and Senator Investment Group.
Earlier this month Affiliated Managers Group agreed
to pay $800 million to Goldman Sachs to buy stakes in five hedge
funds that the investment bank previously owned through its
Petershill Fund I.
Hedge funds have become increasingly willing to sell a
minority stake to outsiders because such deals usually allow
management to remain independent while guaranteeing a cash
infusion that can help with succession planning and letting the
founders eventually cash out, analysts have said.
Blackstone's Blackstone Alternative Asset Management invests
roughly $68 billion and is headed by Tom Hill.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)