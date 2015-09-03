(Adds detail, background)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 3 Former BlueBay fund managers Neil
Phillips and Jonathan Fayman are preparing to launch a global
hedge fund early next year, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said, as interest in macroeconomic investment stages
a strong comeback.
The are setting up Glen Point Capital in London, the source
and records with Britain's Companies House showed, following the
same macro strategy they had at BlueBay with a focus on emerging
markets.
After years of lacklustre returns, hedge funds that bet on
macroeconomic trends are showing signs of revival as divergent
economic policies across the globe create investment
opportunities.
Macro funds, which bet on assets such as stocks, currencies,
bonds, commodities and market indexes, achieved a 2.5 percent in
the first eight months of this year, data from industry tracker
Eurekahedge shows. Net inflows were $4.3 billion in the first
half of the year, against outflows of $14 billion for the whole
of 2014.
There is a strong pipeline of macro hedge fund launches
expected over the coming months and Glen Point will be joining
the likes of start-ups from top fund managers such as former
Brevan Howard trader Chris Rokos and Soros Fund Management's
Chief Investment Officer Scott Bessent.
BlueBay's $1.4 billion macro hedge fund was jointly managed
by Phillips and Fayman and was shut down by the firm after the
duo's departure late last year.
Their BlueBay fund never suffered a down year and increased
investors' capital at an annualised rate of about 8 percent
since its launch in 2009, performance data seen by Reuters
showed.
Phillips and Fayman will be joined at Glen Point by former
COMAC Capital CEO Hopewell Wood, the source said.
A spokesman for Glen Point declined to comment.
(Editing by David Goodman)