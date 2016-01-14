PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
LONDON Jan 14 Bluecrest AllBlue Fund Ltd said on Thursday it intends to invest the majority of its $1.1 billion in assets in multi-manager hedge fund firm Highbridge Capital Management, owned by the fund arm of JPMorgan .
The news follows the decision in December by billionaire Michael Platt to take his hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, which currently has the investment mandate, private.
AllBlue said the money would be invested in the Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (HMSF), which invests in 12 strategies across a range of asset classes including equities and credit, among others.
Since inception, HMSF has returned 10.76 percent a year net of fees, AllBlue said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Adrian Croft)
