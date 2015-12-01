BRIEF-Sphero raises $23.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
LONDON Dec 1 BlueCrest Capital Management, the $8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionare Michael Platt, said on Tuesday it would return all outside capital to investors and run the firm as a private partnership.
The decision to go private was driven by increasing pressure on fees from cost-conscious investors and rising costs.
After external clients have been given their cash back, the fund firm would still be left with several billion dollars in assets, a company spokesman said, without giving specific details. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments