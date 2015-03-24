By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 24
BOSTON, March 24 Hedge fund BlueMountain has
hired a former top U.S. central banker who made headlines by
suggesting that raising interest rates could help curb market
speculation as a consultant.
Jeremy Stein, who was a Federal Reserve Board governor for
two years and currently teaches economics at Harvard, will
advise the $20 billion hedge fund on monetary policies,
financial regulation and risk, BlueMountain said in a statement.
At the Federal Reserve, Stein said central bankers should
place greater emphasis on financial stability, arguing they
could snuff out developing bubbles and excess speculation by
raising interest rates. For years, the Fed has stuck by its
accommodative policy stance to help revive economic growth.
Stein resigned from the Fed board nearly a year ago.
BlueMountain, a credit-oriented fund founded in 2003, made
gains as well as headlines three years ago by taking the other
side of the so-called London Whale trade in which JPMorgan Chase
& Co lost roughly $6.2 billion. It is run by Andrew
Feldstein, who played pick-up basketball with Harvard Law School
classmate President Barack Obama and fellow Harvard Law School
alumnus Stephen Siderow.
Big-name hedge funds, including Paulson & Co., have made a
practice of hiring former central bankers and other government
officials as their funds grow in size and scope.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)