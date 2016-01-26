By Lawrence Delevingne
| PALM BEACH, Fla.
PALM BEACH, Fla. Jan 26 Hedge funds are
starting the year off negative.
Professional money managers gathered at an elite Morgan
Stanley investment conference in Palm Beach, Florida this week
expressed a range of pessimistic market views, including
so-called bearish takes on the energy sector, China, and stocks
such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals and SolarCity.
Paul Tudor Jones, the billionaire head of hedge fund firm
Tudor Investment Corp, said during a panel discussion that he is
negative on commodities, including crude oil, according to
people who heard the remarks.
Jones, whose firm invests based on macroeconomic trends,
believes that commodity prices will stay low because they are in
a long-term, cyclical downturn.
Separately, Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset
Management said during a conference session that his $12 billion
stock-focused firm has a negative view of energy company
equities, according to a person who heard the remarks. The
sector has been hurt amid declining oil and gas prices.
The hedge fund and investor matchmaking event, held annually
at the upscale Breakers Palm Beach hotel, is private and closed
to the press. Spokesmen for Tudor and Balyasny declined to
comment.
CHINA, STOCKS
Another topic of negative views was China.
Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates and Kevin Kenny of Emerging
Sovereign Group reiterated a negative assessment of the world's
second-largest economy during separate panel discussions,
according to people with direct knowledge of the remarks.
Chanos said that China was on a "treadmill to hell,"
according to one of the people, and Kenny warned that other
emerging markets will likely suffer more in the near term
because of China's slowing economy.
Both men are known for bets against Chinese-related
securities: an Emerging Sovereign Group wager against the yuan
currency yielded large paper profits last year, according to a
report in the Wall Street Journal; and Chanos has long warned
that high Chinese levels of debt are unsustainable, among other
issues.
Chanos, who specializes in bets against stocks, also said in
a separate discussion with hedge fund investors that he was
negative on drug company Valeant and solar power business
SolarCity.
According to a person with knowledge of the remarks, Chanos
said that Valeant no longer has the drug pricing power it used
to following scrutiny of its acquisition-heavy business model.
He also said that SolarCity's outlook was too optimistic given
the likely long-term depreciation of its solar panels and other
challenges.
Spokesmen for both companies did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Chanos has already been public with bets against both
companies. He and a spokesman for Emerging Sovereign Group at
parent company Carlyle Group declined to comment.
The views come after a bad year for many managers - the
average hedge fund lost 0.16 percent in 2015, according to data
from industry tracker Absolute Return. Some funds are also
suffering in January given broad declines in stocks and
commodities.
SOME SUN
To be sure, some hedge fund heavyweights at the oceanfront
event gave optimistic views.
One came from Eric Mindich of Eton Park Capital Management.
The $9 billion multistrategy firm manager said during a panel
discussion that he is positive on Japan and related investment
opportunities. Eton Park's main fund gained 7.5 percent for 2015
in part because of winning Japan bets. A spokesman for the firm
declined to comment.
Kenny of Emerging Sovereign Group also tempered his negative
near-term views on China by saying that it and other emerging
markets would likely become so cheap that it would present a
strong buying opportunity.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)