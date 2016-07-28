By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 28
BOSTON, July 28 Bridgewater, the world's largest
hedge fund, described its culture as a "real idea meritocracy"
on Thursday and said it had made clients $1.3 billion so far
this year in a rare public defense of its performance and
operations.
The rebuttal was sparked by a story in The New York Times
this week about a lawsuit filed by a former Bridgewater
employee, who described the atmosphere at the $154 billion firm
as a "cauldron of fear and intimidation."
Bridgewater's unconventional management style - where
meetings are videotaped and employees openly challenge each
other and give themselves continuous performance feedback - is
driven by founder Ray Dalio's belief that "radical transparency"
produces better investment ideas.
But a former employee, Christopher Tarui, said the culture
silenced employees who did not fit in. In a complaint filed with
the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities,
Tarui said his male supervisor sexually harassed him for about a
year and after he complained, several Bridgewater top managers
pressured him to drop the claims.
Tarui did not respond to Reuters' attempts to contact him.
'CULTURE OF OPENNESS'
Bridgewater declined to discuss Tarui's complaint but in a
two-page memo, the firm said it has an anonymous "complaint
line" for employees and there was an Employee Relations team
that handles issues of a personal nature in a confidential
manner.
"While we acknowledge that this culture of openness is not
for everyone, our employees overwhelmingly treasure this way of
operating," the firm said in the memo.
Turnover at the Westport, Connecticut-based firm is known to
be relatively high, with an estimated 25 percent of staff
departing during the first 18 months of employment.
In the memo, Bridgewater said it scored 4.4 out of 5 when it
asked staff to rate the statement, "I believe that Bridgewater's
culture and principles are key to its success," in a recent
anonymous survey.
Bridgewater also denied that it had lost billions of dollars
for investors as a result of mixed performance over the past two
years.
"In 2015, our Pure Alpha fund had its 15th consecutive year
of positive returns. This year, year-to-date, we have made $1.3
billion for our clients across our strategies," the firm said.
The firm said this was less than it expected. Still, it said
clients had faith in the firm and had invested "$12 billion in
new assets over the last seven months."
A spokeswoman for the New York Times did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The firm's flagship Pure Alpha fund was off roughly 8
percent this year after having gained 4.7 percent last year, a
person familiar with the number said. Its All Weather fund,
meanwhile, is up more than 10 percent this year after having
lost 7 percent in 2015, the person said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Carmel Crimmins
and Bernadette Baum)