NEW YORK Oct 20 The $70 billion Bridgewater All
Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was down
1.9 percent in September and is down 6 percent through the first
nine months of the year, said three people familiar with the
fund's performance on Tuesday.
The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by
Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called "risk parity"
strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds
or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously.
