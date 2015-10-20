(Removes extraneous article in fifth paragraph)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 20 The $70 billion Bridgewater All
Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was down
1.9 percent in September and is down 6 percent through the first
nine months of the year, three people familiar with the fund's
performance said on Tuesday.
The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by
Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called "risk parity"
strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds
or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously.
Bridgewater is the latest in a series of alternative asset
managers that have struggled to outperform rocky markets this
year, dashing their investors' hopes that their strategies would
provide a safe haven. Hedge fund managers including Armored Wolf
and Fortress Investment Group Inc, have shuttered some
macro funds as they have consistently underperformed their
benchmarks.
Some other hedge funds who have struggled with poor
performance in recent months, including Leon Cooperman's and
Steven Einhorn's Omega Advisors, have even accused "risk parity"
strategies of contributing to wider market volatility and forced
selling that drove stocks down 10 percent in five sessions near
the end of August.
Dalio strenuously denied that contention in a 17-page
research note released last month.
So far in October, the All Weather portfolio is up 3.7
percent as of Friday, Oct. 16, an improvement, but still short
of the S&P 500, which has rallied 5.8 percent over the same
period. Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, manages
approximately $154 billion in assets and the All Weather Fund is
one of its two big portfolios.
The Pure Alpha II Fund, which was down 6.9 percent in
August, posted a loss of 0.10 percent last month for a
year-to-date total return of 3.9 percent through September, the
sources said. Pure Alpha, including Pure Alpha Major Markets,
has $81 billion in assets under management.
Pure Alpha is a traditional hedge fund strategy that
actively bets on the direction of various types of securities,
including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies, by
predicting macroeconomic trends.
Equity markets worldwide stumbled in August and September,
driven lower by concerns about China's growth and worries the
U.S. Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates. The moves,
coupled with weakness in commodities and bonds, wreaked havoc on
hedge funds that use risk-parity strategies.
Omega's funds fell between 9 percent and 11 percent in
August.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Christian Plumb)