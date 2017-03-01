By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, March 1 The world's largest hedge fund
manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its
leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn
Wednesday.
Billionaire firm founder Ray Dalio will no longer serve as
co-chief executive officer of the Westport, Connecticut-based
firm, but will remain co-chief investment officer and
co-chairman.
The move comes as Jon Rubinstein, a former technology
executive who was hired as co-CEO in May, plans to leave the
firm but will remain an advisor.
David McCormick, already Bridgewater's president, will join
Eileen Murray as co-CEO.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)