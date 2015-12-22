BOSTON Dec 22 Brigade Capital, a hedge fund, whose main portfolio has been hurt by bets on junk-rated energy companies this year, suffered more losses in November and has since cut back on some of those names in favor of bets on financial and healthcare names.

Brigade's $5.8 billion Opportunistic Credit fund lost 3.22 percent last month, leaving it down 6.24 percent for the year through November, an investor document seen by Reuters showed.

Bonds issued by privately owned media company IHeart Communications and retailer Bon-Ton Stores both weighed on returns when the companies reported disappointing third-quarter earnings, Brigade managers wrote to investors.

This year's losses put the fund on course to post its first down year since the financial crisis and have prompted the fund's managers to re-order the portfolio. Since it was launched in 2009, the fund has delivered an average 9.3 percent every year.

"We have made a handful of portfolio changes," the firm wrote in the document, adding "We have trimmed some of our triple-C exposure, added to higher quality sectors such as financials and healthcare, reduced our lower-rated energy and utilities exposure and added to select retail names that have been caught up in the drawdown."

At the same time, a bet on supermarket chain Roundy's bonds and loans helped the portfolio after the company said it would sell itself to its bigger rival Krogers.

Hedge fund managers often try to keep their returns and investor documents secret because the funds are private. Recently there has been great interest in how credit funds are performing after a sharp sell off in junk bonds battered the industry, prompting mutual fund firm Third Avenue to liquidate its Focused Credit Fund and hedge fund Lucidus Capital Partners to shut down this month.

Brigade, which oversees a total of $16.5 billion in assets for pension funds and wealthy investors, requires clients to invest at least $5 million in the opportunistic credit fund and pay a 5 percent penalty if they want to get out within the first year of making their investment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)