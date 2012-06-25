(Repeats story first released late on June 22)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 22 When Mark Carhart meets with the
world's largest pension funds and endowments he brings along an
appealing proposition: His new hedge fund makes money during a
crisis.
To be exact, Kepos Capital's computer driven trading models
have earned returns of more than 5 percent this year as Europe's
worsening debt crisis washed away gains elsewhere, leaving
investors increasingly uneasy over where to put their money.
"The last year has been great for our approach," said
Carhart, who used to co-manage Goldman Sachs Group Inc's once
vaunted $10 billion Global Alpha fund and who has been
concentrating on macro investing, including currencies, at his
own firm since late 2010.
"There has been a lot of panic and a lot of herding and
systematic strategies are always looking for ways to determine
when sentiment becomes excessive," Carhart, 46, said in his
first media interview about his new firm since launching Kepos.
He declined to discuss performance or other details about
the fund and its investors, citing private placement
restrictions.
SETTING OFF ON HIS OWN
After running Goldman's quantitative investment business for
nearly a decade when the Global Alpha fund rose an average 12
percent every year, Carhart attracted lots of attention when he
struck out on his own.
But the money did not flood in, making for a tough start as
Carhart and his team of 30 people - including former Goldman
colleagues Bob Litterman and Giorgio Di Santis - built a track
record and crisscrossed the country to woo investors.
Now with some $500 million is assets, a 13 percent return
since inception, s everal prominent clients and a just-earned
award from Institutional Investor as emerging hedge fund of the
year, Kepos could be on track to raise a lot more, industry
analysts said.
Through May, the Hennessee Group shows the average hedge
fund gained only 2.15 percent, while the Newedge Macro Trading
Index grew only 0.74 percent.
Working in Kepos' favor may be a revived taste for quant
funds after investors long shunned their so-called black box
models and complained that quant managers were overly protective
about information.
"We are speaking with a number of huge institutional
investors who are very excited about this area and there is
definitely an appetite for these kinds of funds," said
Rishi Narang, whose firm, T2AM, invests in quant funds.
Quant funds make up only about 10 percent of the $2 trillion
hedge fund industry's total assets, but a handful of quant funds
such as Renaissance Technologies, D.E. Shaw and AQR have been
hugely successful. Indeed, D.E. Shaw, before it became enormous,
and Two Sigma are two of the firms whose work Carhart admires
and models himself after.
GAINS FROM CRISIS
The increasing hand wringing sparked by Europe's debt crisis
in 2012 could be a blessing for Kepos. The crisis offers plenty
of chances for the firm's PhD's - about one of third of the 30
employees including Carhart have one - to research which country
might leave the eurozone and whose credit is most at risk.
In the firm's plainly furnished offices on New York's west
side, across from the city's biggest bus station, the markets'
frenzy barely make a stir as analysts and traders stare at their
screens and go over their models again and again in virtual
silence. Apart from the computers and systems, the most high
tech objects there may be the bicycles Carhart and colleagues
pedal to work and store in a spare room.
But even as Carhart presides over strong returns, the
so-called quant quake of 2007, when the Global Alpha fund and
many others stumbled badly, is never far from his mind. He is
doing things differently now, explaining to investors how that
disaster - when many models looked too similar and misread the
markets - will not be repeated.
Kepos' models can adapt more quickly and the fund, with only
a fraction of the money that Global Alpha managed, is more agile
than Goldman Sachs was.
Investors familiar with the fund said the average holding
period is about a week.
Still, Carhart faces stiff competition for investors. Firms
such as Cambridge, England-based Cantab Capital Partners -
headed fellow Goldman alumnus Ewan Kirk - and Charlottesville,
Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management are also
posting solid numbers and attracting attention, industry
analysts said.
But even as the firm is feted by the industry as a prominent
newcomer, Carhart stays focused on his goals. More assets are
welcome, but the firm "is not like anything else," he says.
"We are quiet, modest and under the radar, and we want to
stay that way."
(Editing by Andre Grenon)