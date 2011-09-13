* Kovner spent 28 years running Caxton

* Andrew Law had been his CIO for some time

* Kovner joins string of people leaving the industry

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Bruce Kovner, who grew Caxton Global Investments into one of the world's biggest global macro hedge funds, is retiring after nearly three decades at the helm and handing over to his chief investment officer.

In a letter to investors, Kovner said it was time to hand the leadership of the company to a new generation and he has tapped Andrew Law, who has been at the helm of his flagship fund for some time, to become chairman and chief executive next year.

Over the years, Caxton has been one of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's most profitable funds, achieving a compound rate of return of more than 21 percent and returning more than $12 billion for its investors, Kovner said.

Kovner, 66, is the latest in a string of prominent managers to scale back from the grueling business of managing money for pension funds and wealthy investors during the some of the markets' most difficult phases.

While other managers have simply shut down their firms, Kovner has created a succession plan by putting Law into the top position. But transitions can be tricky at hedge funds, where success and confidence are often linked to one person -- the one whose name was on the door at the start, industry analysts said.

"Stakeholders are looking for continuity. They want to know that the success they've had or are used to isn't going to be interrupted," said Edward Ferris, a partner at Hedge Fund Solutions, a consulting and investment research firm.

Kovner has run the fund for more than 28 years and said he will miss the "adrenaline rush of confronting markets every day." But he also looks forward to spending more time "on the simple pleasures of life with family and friends."

While he has kept a relatively low personal profile in Manhattan, he has been a prominent donor to Republican candidates and causes and is on the board of trustees at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

Among prominent fund managers who have recently left the business, Stanley Druckenmiller, a trusted lieutenant of George Soros, shut down his fund a year ago, and Chris Shumway, who ran Shumway Capital Partners, announced plans to shut down in February.

Some of the elder statesmen of the industry, including Soros and Carl Icahn, have decided to return money to outside investors as regulatory requirements have become more onerous.

News of Kovner's retirement was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; additional reporting by Katya Wachtel; editing by John Wallace)