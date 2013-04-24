NEW YORK, April 24 Well-known short-seller James Chanos, the president and founder of New York-based Kynikos Associates, told CNBC on Wednesday that nutritional supplement company Herbalife is "not a viable business long-term."

Chanos, who had a short position in Herbalife in 2012 and closed out position in the fourth quarter, said the "multi-level marketing model is flawed."