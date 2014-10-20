BOSTON Oct 20 Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos on
Monday said he is betting against Brazil's national oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, saying it "exists to serve
the state."
Chanos, who first cemented his reputation as a short seller
with bets against Enron, said he is shorting the company's debt
and equity.
Speaking at the Robin Hood Investors Conference, Chanos,
head of Kynikos Associates, said the West is finished paying the
shortfall tab for a corrupt government entity, according to two
sources who were attending the event in New York City.
The sources could not be identified because the event is
private. Reporters were not permitted to attend the conference
which ends tomorrow.
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA once ranked among the
world's top global energy producers but has recently been
ensnared in a corruption scandal that has impacted the upcoming
presidential ballot.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)