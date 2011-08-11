* Main funds weathering market sell-off with gains

* Citadel Securities shut its stock research group

* Firm in talks to sell investment bank advisory group (Add details on moves, fund performance, new throughout)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Aug 11 Hedge fund firm Citadel appears to be one of the industry's few big winners during the market sell-off as it delivered strong returns and moved to shed non-core operations.

Chicago-based Citadel's two main funds were up 14 percent for the year through last Friday, according to two investors, presenting a starkly different picture from heavy losses at other industry titans.

Part of the success was attributed to a renewed focus by the $11 billion firm to its money management activities and a shift of resources to core activities. This trend was underscored by Citadel's decision on Thursday to shut down its equity research operation and shop around its investment banking advisory business.

Citadel's decision to retreat from the investment banking business appears to signal an end to a buildout which had long raised eyebrows across the industry and was plagued from the start, people familiar with the business said.

The firm told employees on Thursday morning that the stock research team, headed by Jaine Mehring, was being shut down and that a handful of jobs were being eliminated.

The group, a part of Citadel Securities, was launched roughly a year ago and had expected to employ about a dozen senior analysts by the middle of this year.

The move to shut the unit and put the other on the block comes only weeks after Citadel abandoned plans to become a market maker in treasuries.

All other businesses within Citadel Securities continue to operate.

A spokeswoman for Citadel declined to comment.

Citadel founder Kenneth Griffin, who got his investing start by trading from his college dormitory, had long hoped to build an investment bank to rival East Coast heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The planned buildout coincided with the financial crisis but Citadel never gained much traction in this area, in part, because people were unwilling to do this kind of business with a hedge fund.

Capitalizing on the firm's powerhouse position -- it once oversaw $20 billion -- Griffin hired top talent from bulge bracket firms. But Citadel, known for having had a high turnover in staff, had a tough time keeping its investment bank employees. Both Rohit D'Souza and Patrik Edsparr departed relatively quickly.

At the same time the financial crisis was taking a chunk out of Griffin's funds which lost more than 50 percent as markets crashed in 2008.

But since the crisis, Citadel has done much to rebuild, people familiar with the funds said, noting that the 14 percent gain compares very favorably with others' heavy losses.

John Paulson's main funds, for example, lost more than 10 percent this month to be off between 25 percent and 30 percent for the year.

Citadel's flagship funds are still off about 8 percent from their historic highs but moving ever closer to the point where the firm will pass its high water mark and be able to collect performance fees again. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Gunna Dickson)