NEW YORK, Sept 13 Gold, emerging market
currencies, real estate in Europe and buying market insurance
are some of the non-traditional bets hedge fund managers are
making to earn returns at a time many investors are struggling
and traditional stock and bond market bets look risky.
The money managers' comments came at the CNBC Institutional
Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, an annual
event that features many of the investment industry's best known
names.
Mark Carhart, who runs $2.5 billion Kepos Capital, said he
likes such foreign currencies as the Turkish lira, Brazilian
real and the Indian rupee. Carhart warned that a traditional
portfolio of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds was
dangerous by itself.
Paul Singer of $27 billion Elliott Associates said gold is
still relatively inexpensive and should be more widely owned in
portfolios, especially when longer term bonds offer little
reward for substantial risk.
Gold is often a hedge against inflation especially when
investors worry that central bankers may not be able to
appropriately handle a rise in inflation.
And Boaz Weinstein of $1.7 billion Saba Capital said it is
prudent to buy volatility protection, essentially insurance
against large market swings.
One of the conference's major themes was how to make money
as interest rates remain low but growth is similarly low and
investment returns been more muted than in the past years.
"The job is to stay long term focused. There are still
people sitting in cash afraid of what happened in 2008," said
Mary Erdoes, chief executive officer of J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 4 percent since
January and the average hedge fund has climbed 3.5 percent this
year, research firm Hedge Fund Research reported.
Hedge funds have seen billions of dollars in capital pulled
since the beginning of the year as pension funds and other
institutional investors reacted to losses as well as high fees.
But even amid the more downbeat mood compared to past years,
investors said they did not expect a wholesale exodus from hedge
funds.
"It is an unfair comparison for hedge funds to be compared
to the Standard & Poor's 500," said Dawn Fitzpatrick of UBS
Asset Management. "Their role in a portfolio is as a
diversifier."
Fitzpatrick and other investors appealed to clients to stick
around, saying that patience is necessary now. "That is really
hard right now," she acknowledged.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)