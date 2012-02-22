* Hedge fund trader Steven Cohen fights appeal

* Lawsuit of Patricia Cohen dismissed in March 2011

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, Feb 22 In a bid to revive a long-running courtroom battle seeking money from billionaire hedge fund trader Steven Cohen, a lawyer for his ex-wife told a federal appeals court that the SAC Capital Advisors founder hid $5.5 million from her during their 1990 divorce proceedings.

The lawsuit drew attention because Patricia Cohen alleged that SAC Capital was involved in fraud, including insider trading, a hot-button issue as federal prosecutors have pressed charges against dozens of traders and executives. Steven Cohen has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Responding to the latest courtroom sally, a lawyer for Cohen told a three-judge panel that the money, said by Patricia Cohen to have come from settlement of a real-estate dispute, was not hidden but explained in a 1989 financial statement.

Patricia Cohen sued the well-known hedge fund trader in 2009, but a trial level judge dismissed the lawsuit last March on the grounds that she took too long to bring the case.

"The $5.5 million cash received was never accurately reflected in the financial statement where it should have been reflected," argued Howard Foster, a lawyer for Patricia Cohen.

"The financial statement was wrong and deceptive."

Martin Klotz, a lawyer for Steven Cohen, told the appeals panel during oral arguments that in dismissing the case, a trial judge made it clear that Patricia Cohen "doesn't allege a plausible fraud because there are so many other explanations of what could have happened to the money" and there is also the statute of limitations.

"I don't accept for a minute that he got $5.5 million" from the settlement, Klotz told the panel.

Patricia Cohen, who sued Steven Cohen in 2009 for millions of dollars in damages, claims her former husband "defrauded" her out of "a substantial, if not controlling, interest in SAC Capital."

SAC Capital Advisors is the hedge fund Cohen started in 1992, two years after their divorce. When she filed the lawsuit in 2009, she said that she had only become aware of her ex-husband's deception in the previous two years.

The hedge fund trader had said he and Patricia Cohen had $17 million in marital assets, according to court papers.

In their divorce settlement, Patricia Cohen accepted $3.5 million, $2.5 million of which was an apartment. She also claimed that she was entitled to half her ex-husband's business because she contributed $1 million of her earnings from a real estate business.

The case is Patricia Cohen v SAC Trading Corp and Steven A Cohen et al, 2nd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals in the Southern District of New York No. 11-1390. (Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Gary Hill)