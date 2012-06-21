By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Emily Flitter
| BOSTON/NEW YORK, June 21
BOSTON/NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. government is
again shining the spotlight on hedge fund titan Steven A. Cohen
amid a high-profile campaign to root out improper trading on
Wall Street.
Cohen, whose $14 billion SAC Capital ranks as one of the
world's biggest and most successful hedge funds, was recently
deposed by investigators from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, according to two people with knowledge of the matter
who said they were not permitted to speak about it publicly.
Bloomberg first reported news of the SEC's questioning.
Spokesmen for the SEC and SAC declined to comment.
Neither Cohen nor his Stamford, Connecticut-based fund have
been accused of wrongdoing.
The renewed scrutiny on Cohen underscores once again that
SAC Capital remains a major focal point for the U.S. government
at a time prosecutors have already secured five dozen
convictions and guilty pleas from hedge fund traders and
industry executives who illegally passed tips.
Only a few months ago federal agents arrested Jon Horvath
who works as a technology analyst at SAC's Sigma Capital
Management division. They charged that Horvath engaged in
insider trading. Horvath is still employed by SAC and the hedge
fund is paying his legal bills, two people familiar with the
matter said.
The government appears eager to make big cases against some
of the industry's most powerful players, which have consequently
led many hedge funds and other groups to spend millions on
high-priced lawyers.
Analysts say it is not uncommon for hedge funds to pay the
legal fees of such employees, in part because they want to be in
the room when critical discussions occur about possible
wrongdoing.
Reuters has previously reported that federal prosecutors and
regulators have been investigating allegations of improper
trader at SAC Capital since at least 2007.
The timing of the SEC's deposition also comes after
government investigators requested documents from a separate
civil lawsuit where Cohen spoke about insider trading.
The 56-year old trader tends to stay mum about controversial
topics in public, and his deposition might have given the
government a rare glimpse into his thinking and trading.
Rules governing insider trading are "very vague," Cohen told
lawyers for Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial in early 2011. At
that time, Cohen also said that he often relies on his fund's
lawyer to determine whether something is considered to be inside
information, according to portions of the deposition reviewed by
Reuters..
Fairfax charged that hedge funds, including SAC,
participated in a short-conspiracy and spread negative news to
push the company's share price down. SAC won a motion to be
dismissed from the lawsuit.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Emily Flitter; Editing by
Jennifer Ablan and Kenneth Barry)