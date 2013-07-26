* Funds put $3.3 bln into new crude longs before market fell
* Bets on gold turned right as price rallies 3rd week in row
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 26 Hedge funds took huge positive
bets on U.S. crude oil this week just before the market turned
south but they had better luck going long on gold as the
precious metal rallied, trade data and price charts showed on
Friday.
Positive wagers placed by money managers on contracts of
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil reached a new record
high for the week ended July 23, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFCT) showed.
The CFTC's definition for money managers include hedge funds
and other big speculators in commodities.
That group had banked on a rally in U.S. crude that began at
end-June to extend into a fifth straight week this week. The
market fell instead on worries about falling demand for oil in
China, the No.2 consumer for the commodity.
Since Tuesday, the cut-off date for calculating the CFTC's
weekly data across U.S. commodity markets, WTI had been on the
decline. It fell nearly 3 percent from the previous Friday to
settle at $104.70 a barrel this Friday.
That technically meant a loss for money managers who put up
an estimated $3.3 billion in new net long positions of WTI
between the weeks ending July 19 and July 23. The estimate was
arrived at based on Reuters calculations of the difference in
the closing price of WTI between the two weeks, multiplied by
the number of new net long contracts wagered by the managers.
CFTC data showed that combined net long futures and options
of WTI, traded on New York and London exchanges, rose by 29,477
contracts in the week to July 23 to reach a new peak of 387,041.
Gold, unlike crude oil, extended its rally this week for a
third straight week despite some corrections since Tuesday's
close. The shiny metal's price hit a near 3-year low at the end
of June but rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated
it is not ready to dramatically cut back on its economic
stimulus as feared by the market.
On Friday, the most-active U.S. gold futures contract
on the COMEX division on the New York Mercantile
Exchange closed at $1,321.50 an ounce, up 2.2 percent from a
week ago.
That potentially rewards hedge funds and speculators who put
up $1.94 billion worth of new net long wagers on gold. CFTC data
showed options and futures of COMEX gold rising by more than
14,500 contracts to reach a total of more than 70,000 in the
week to July 23.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)