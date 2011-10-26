* Hedge fund compensation down 10 percent in 2011
* Poor performance to blame for cuts
* Senior staff and fund owners face biggest pay decline
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Poor returns at hedge funds
are hurting owners and senior investment professionals as heavy
losses eat into the hefty incomes the industry is famous for.
Compensation at hedge funds, long known for being among the
highest in the finance industry, is down about 10 percent this
year, according to a report compiled by Glocap and Hedge Fund
Research and released on Tuesday.
The drop "is primarily the result of the decrease in
average fund performance in 2011 vs. 2010," the report said.
Hedge fund returns have plunged this year as managers and
traders were tripped up by the European sovereign debt crisis,
whipsawing commodities prices and a stagnant U.S economy. The
benchmark HFRI Hedge Fund Weighted Composite Index was down 5.3
percent through September.
Hedge funds traditionally pay so well because managers
charge a management fee plus a performance fee. Those who run
the funds can reap millions, even billions, in compensation.
Last year, for example, John Paulson of Paulson & Co earned
$4.9 billion, and Ray Dalio, who runs Bridgewater Associates,
pocketed $3.1 billion. Lesser known managers at small funds can
still earn millions of dollars a year.
For many underperforming funds, pay would have been worse
were it not for continued growth of total industry assets in
2011, which reached a record $2 trillion in the first quarter.
This increase generated higher management fees and a bigger
income pool for employees, offsetting sagging incentive fees,
the report said.
Senior investment professionals and fund owners experienced
the deepest cuts on average, while those working in marketing,
investor relations, accounting and compliance experienced a
small increase in their pay.
HESITANT TO HIRE
Funds have also been slower and more cautious in recruiting
new talent, the Glocap report said, a change noticed by many
headhunters in recent months.
"Now that it's a buyer's market, funds are willing to wait
for the perfect candidate," said Kyle Ramkissoon, a principal
at recruitment firm IJC Partners. An abundant supply of good
talent has kept a check on compensation even when returns have
been solid, recruiters said.
"Another reason right now that a lot of hedge funds are
holding back from hiring, is that they don't know what their
redemption picture is going to look like," Ramkissoon said.
Most hedge fund investors have until Oct. 31 to submit
redemption notices to hedge fund managers if they want to pull
their money out by year's end. After this time, firms will have
a clearer picture of the funds available to bolster their
ranks.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)