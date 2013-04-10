* Quantitative fund assets rise to $677 bln
* Growth in computer-driven funds beats all hedge funds
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, April 10 Funds employing mathematical
formulas and computer models that dictate when to buy and sell
securities now control close to a third of the assets in the
$2.3 trillion hedge fund industry, new data shows.
These so-called "quant" or quantitative funds attracted more
than nine in every $10 of net new money that went into hedge
funds last year, according to data from industry tracker Hedge
Fund Research, boosting their share of assets to 30 percent from
about a quarter four years ago.
Many of these funds have enjoyed explosive growth in assets
since the 2008 financial crisis, when systematic funds made 18
percent returns on average in the midst of a market rout that
shook confidence in human traders' ability to navigate
increasingly unpredictable events.
Quant funds' assets in the aggregate continue to grow at a
faster rate than their rivals, with a more than two-thirds
increase since 2009 versus a 40 percent rise for the industry.
In 2012, investors poured in $34.4 billion more than they
took out of the hedge funds, according to the HFR data, and
quant funds took $33.1 billion of this.