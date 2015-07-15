NEW YORK, July 15 Prominent names from the hedge
fund community are speaking on Wednesday at the CNBC
Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York.
The following are highlights from their comments.
ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT HEAD PAUL SINGER ON ARGENTINA
"They are imposing damage on themselves way out of
proportion to the cost of paying the debt."
"Argentina was the seventh largest economy in the world
coming out of World War Two, so it's kind of a sad path of a
once very impactful country economically."
STARBOARD VALUE CEO JEFFREY SMITH ON MACY'S
Macy's has a real estate value of about $21 billion, Smith
said.
"More than that, they have high-valued credit card earnings
of $8.5 billion. We think Macy's should be worth more than $125
a share, and buying it is a cheap proposition."
"We are willing to do whatever is necessary to increase
value for shareholders. Of course, it's a lot easier to work
with the management, especially if you start seeing them make
changes in the right direction."
NELSON PELTZ, CEO OF TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, ON DUPONT
Shareholders' rejection of his campaign to land seats on the
chemical company's board "has been a significant loss for
shareholders."
"My question to you is, that if the election held today,
what do you think the results would be?"
"We want management and the board to do a good job. We'd
rather be rich than right."
PELTZ ON PEPSICO
The beverage maker is positioned to "meet or beat earnings
every quarter from here on in."
PELTZ, PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HEAD BILL ACKMAN
ON MCDONALD'S CORP
Ackman, who was a major investor in Burger King,
said that the company was in a "much worse place" than rival
McDonald's Corp is in today. Peltz said the "culture and
mindset" at McDonald's "has to be turned upside down."
PELTZ, ACKMAN ON CHINA
Peltz said there was a "big consumer opportunity" in China
which companies like Mondelez International Inc were
taking advantage of, while Ackman said of the world's
second-largest economy: "long-term, I think it's a great story."
LMM CHAIRMAN AND CIO BILL MILLER ON RATES
He said a coming bear market in bonds will be "benign."
DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH ON MACRO ISSUES
Reiterates does not think Fed will raise rates in 2015.
Likes U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debt, high
yield bonds in short term.
Homebuilding "will never go back to where it was" but he is
not negative on homebuilders.
