LAS VEGAS May 11 Billionaire investor Leon
Cooperman, who has steadfastly forecast that U.S. stocks will
move higher, on Wednesday said his hedge fund firm Omega
Advisors is betting on Tetragon Financial Group and
First Data Corp to gain in value.
Cooperman called investing in Tetragon, a closed-end
investment company, a "no brainer" at the SkyBridge Alternatives
Conference, or "SALT," in Las Vegas. The stock is roughly flat
this year.
He also said that he is betting on electronic commerce
company First Data Corp, whose stock has tumbled 31 percent
since January.
Neither stock is a new holding. According to his latest
regulatory filing detailing stock holdings as of December 31,
2015, Cooperman owned 15.4 million shares of First Data. The
size of the position of Tetragon is unclear.
Omega, based in New York, managed $5.2 billion as of April
30.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss;
Editing by Diane Craft)