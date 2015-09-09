By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Crayhill Capital Management,
which was formed in August by two veterans of $14 billion hedge
fund firm Magnetar Capital, is joining the ranks of
lending-focused private fund managers trying to make money where
banks have pulled back.
Joshua Eaton and Carlos Mendez of New York-based Crayhill
will employ a similar strategy to what both did at Magnetar:
providing capital to businesses in need through a so-called
private debt strategy. The investment style typically refers to
one-off loan agreements, which unlike corporate bonds come from
non-bank firms and are not publicly traded.
The firm is just starting to meet with investors and decide
on specific terms, according to a person familiar with the
situation but not authorized to speak publicly.
Hedge fund lobbying group Alternative Investment Management
Association said in a May report that such "alternative credit"
lenders were increasingly replacing banks in funding
small-to-mid-sized businesses, especially in Europe and the
United States.
"Arguably, the role of non-bank finance has never been more
important than today," the report said.
AIMA said private debt funds now manage around $440 billion,
with $64 billion allocated to the sector in 2014 alone. Firms
like Apollo Global Management LLC, Blackstone Group LP
and KKR & Co LP already have large credit arms.
Banks have pulled back from some lending because of tighter
lending standards and increased capital requirements imposed by
regulators.
Like other credit-focused funds, Crayhill's will have a
hybrid hedge and private equity structure. Future Crayhill
clients will probably have to commit their money for between two
and five years, the source said. That compares with one year for
many hedge funds and 10 years for many private equity funds.
In contrast to private equity funds, Crayhill's managers
will not own businesses. And unlike hedge funds, they will not
trade securities.
Investments will typically be held for between three and
seven years and will focus on markets in North America, Latin
America and Europe, the source said.
Eaton and Mendez, who were part of Magnetar's fixed-income
group, also helped run an $860 million vehicle focused on
investing in UK solar companies. They will continue to
sub-advise that fund for Magnetar, which maintains ultimate
investment discretion.
Eaton and Mendez are the principal owners of Crayhill.
Frederick Horton, a third founder, runs operations.
