(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 23 Hedge funds have turned
super-bearish about U.S. oil prices as concerns about running
out of storage trump the drop in the number of rigs drilling new
wells.
Money managers had amassed a record number of short
positions in futures and options contracts linked to WTI (West
Texas Intermediate) by the end of March 17, equivalent to 209
million barrels of oil, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's (CFTC) latest commitments of traders report
published on Friday.
Money managers still have long positions equivalent to 381
million barrels, so overall the sector is still running a net
long position.
Hedge fund managers have a natural bullish bias. Not once
have hedge funds as a whole been net short of WTI futures and
options in the last nine years (link.reuters.com/daf44w).
But the ratio of long to short positions last week, at
1.8:1, was the lowest in four-and-a-half years, and among the
lowest recorded since hedge fund positions have been reported
separately. It was as close as the hedge fund community gets to
being bearish (link.reuters.com/gaf44w).
On March 17, money managers had 90 separately identified
short positions in WTI-related futures and options contracts,
compared with 75 long positions, according to an analysis of
CFTC data. It has been rare for short positions to outnumber
long ones since oil prices crashed in 2008.
The build up of short positions comes as no surprise, though
the speed at which funds have turned bearish was unexpected.
Total short positions rose by 36.5 million barrels over the
seven days to March 17 and have risen by 75 percent over the
last four weeks.
Fund managers have focused on the immediate risk of storage
space running out in the next few weeks rather than the drop in
drilling activity and the implied downturn in oil production
later in the year.
Stocks of crude in commercial storage at tank farms,
refineries and in pipelines across the United States have risen
by 73 million barrels, 19 percent, since the end of last year,
and stand at the highest level since the 1930s (link.reuters.com/jaf44w).
At the same time, the number of rigs drilling for fresh oil
has halved since early October 2014, to the lowest level in four
years, according to Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company
(link.reuters.com/maf44w).
The number of rigs drilling in North Dakota's Bakken has
dropped from 190 in October to 107 by the end of last week,
according to the state Department of Mineral Resources.
Bearish hedge fund managers are betting the United States
will run out of storage space before lower drilling rates start
to cut production and rebalance supply and demand.
But with so many hot-money shorts in WTI-related futures and
options, the uptick in futures prices between March 18 and March
20 should not surprise anyone. The market had got itself very
short and was ripe for a near-term reversal.
(Editing by David Evans)