By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 16 Hanging tough seems to
have been the right strategy for a good number of money managers
now that Congress has approved a stop-gap deal to avoid a
federal debt default and reopen the U.S. government.
Hedge fund manager David Tawil said that, after living
through the collapse of Lehman Brothers, many on Wall Street are
now well-versed in telling a real financial crisis from one that
is more of the smoke and mirrors variety and much more easily
fixed.
The manager of the $60 million Maglan Capital, which trades
mainly stocks, did not do anything particularly different with
his portfolio during the three weeks Republicans and Democrats
battled over a plan to reopen the federal government, and come
up with an agreement for lifting the nation's debt ceiling.
"Those of us who invest on the basis of assigning
probabilities to various outcomes, essentially gave this one a
zero," said Tawil of the prospect of Congress not raising the
country's borrowing ability and letting the federal government
default on its debt obligations.
Tawil and other hedge fund managers spoke to Reuters ahead
of Congress voting on the fiscal deal.
Tawil's hang tough strategy made a lot of sense with his
fund up 34 percent this year, compared with a 5.6 percent gain
for the average hedge fund.
Other money managers also said the political theatrics of
the past few weeks were more of a nuisance than a real threat.
Some of that is because managers have already been through a
series of politically provoked fiscal crises beginning with the
2011 debate to raise the debt limit, the battle to raise taxes
on the wealthy and the more recent fight over sequestration and
automatic budget cuts. In all of these situations, Wall Street
saw a potential crisis averted by a last-minute deal hammered
out by the political parties.
Others, meanwhile, said there were simply few opportunities
to make money off the drama so it simply made more sense not to
make big changes to their investment strategies.
Sander Gerber, chief investment officer for Hudson Bay
Capital Management, a $1.6 billion hedge fund firm, said there
had been worry, but not panic, about a possible default. He said
there was more concern about a debt default in 2011.
During the current fiscal crisis, Gerber said his firm,
which invests in stocks, bonds, convertible debt and merger
arbitrage strategies, did not dramatically change its positions
apart from adding some extra hedges to protect in the event of a
default.
"The majority of the fund world thought it was utterly
inconceivable that the U.S would default on their debt," Gerber
said.
He said more damage was done to portfolios, in particular
investments in bonds, by this summer's spike in Treasury yields
prompted by fears the Federal Reserve would bring a quick end to
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
The Fed's bond purchases have helped stock prices all year
by forcing investors into riskier assets. Even with a stopgap
measure in place, talk about the Fed tapering those bond buys
might be put on hold.
On Tuesday, Richard Fisher, the hawkish president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told Reuters the fiscal standoff
means even he would find it difficult to make a case for scaling
back bond purchases at the Fed's policy meeting on Oct. 29-30.
"My personal opinion is that it's not in play," Fisher said.
"This is just too tender a moment."
And some on Wall Street are thinking tapering may get pushed
even further out into next year.
Jason Ader, whose Ader Investment Management allocates money
to a number of small hedge funds, said most of the money
managers trying to gain a tactical advantage in the fiscal
crisis were short-term traders. He said an indication that most
managers were not particularly worried about a government
default is that so-called crash protection on Standard & Poor's
future contracts was still priced relatively low as of
Wednesday.
Even as the hand wringing continued in Washington, Wall
Street kept moving ahead, with the Standard & Poor's 500 gaining
3.6 percent in the last five days driven largely by the ups and
downs in Washington with little regard to corporate earnings. On
Wednesday alone, with a deal almost done, the S&P 500 rose 1.38
percent and the Dow Jones Industrials was up 205 points, or 1.36
percent.
Wall Street's fear factor, as measured by the CBOE
Volatility Index, also remained in check, hovering around 15 on
Wednesday, the middle of the typical 10 to 20 range when markets
are calm.
But even as markets looked relatively placid, some fund
managers took pains to describe to investors that they were not
just doing nothing.
So while there was not a dramatic exit from stocks, some
managers who did not want to be identified said they noticed
some rotation into more defensive stocks. This helped names such
as Johnson & Johnson rise nearly 4 percent and Procter &
Gamble Co go up 2.68 percent in the last five days.
Jack Flaherty, an investment Director in the Fixed Income
Investment team at GAM, which manages $123 billion, said
managers who were trying to prepare for the worst were mainly
buying put options on the S&P500, betting the index would
decline at some point. If a deal does happen, investors would
likely lose money on those put options, but probably not much.
"The actual outlay is not that much," Flaherty said. "A lot
of the 'shorts' in the market are of that nature, so it's not
going to hurt anyone horribly when a deal is finally
consummated."
One hedge fund strategy that might profit from market
anxiety about a debt default, especially if a deal does fall
apart at the last minute, are so-called volatility funds, which
use complex trades to take advantage of pricing discrepancies
caused by gyrations in global financial markets.
These funds earn big returns when volatility is high and
bleed money when markets are calm.
But so far, volatility funds have not done well this year,
not even in the weeks leading up to the debt ceiling deadline.
To date, an index by brokerage Newedge that tracks 10 volatility
funds is down about 2.5 percent for the year.
And on Wednesday, with a deal almost at hand, volatility
funds may have been hit particularly hard with the CBOE
Volatility Index, or VIX, falling 21 percent, the biggest daily
drop since August 2011.