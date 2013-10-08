LONDON Oct 8 Sweden-based hedge fund Density is
to close after a poor performance, its manager told Reuters on
Tuesday, as computer-driven funds struggle to cope with markets
dominated by central bank money-printing.
Density's troubles reflect those of high-profile
computer-driven (also know as commodity-trading advisor or CTA)
funds such as BlueTrend, Man Group's AHL and Cantab
Capital's CCP fund, which have also suffered losses as central
bank actions disrupt the long-running market trends they like to
follow.
The Density fund, which traded 138 markets in stocks, fixed
income, currencies and commodities, had been run as a strategy
in Swedish-based Brummer & Partners' Nektar unit, which manages
the $4.7 billion Nektar fund, a portfolio that has made money
every calendar year since 1998 apart from in 2008.
Density launched on its own in 2008 and made large profits
around the time of Lehman Brothers' collapse.
But the portfolio, which grew to around $54 million in size,
has struggled in recent years, losing 14.9 percent in the first
nine months of this year.
"Performance has not been what we hoped for," Jonas
Vikstrom, managing director of Vikstrom & Andersson Asset
Management and co-manager of the Density fund, told Reuters.
"It's been quite bad actually.
"We aim for a niche in the CTA space but it's not worked out
well at all ... We don't have the resources to continue
fighting."
Since the end of 2008 the Density fund has fallen around
26.6 percent, according to a fund factsheet seen by Reuters.
In a letter to investors seen by Reuters, Vikstrom said the
fund would close by the end of the month.