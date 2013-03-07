BOSTON, March 7 D.E. Shaw & Co, a $28 billion
hedge fund firm, known for its quantitative modeling, has hired
a former top official from the Federal Reserve Bank and an
economist from a rival hedge fund, to work in its macro
investing unit, the firm said on Thursday.
Brian Sack, had been an advisor to the president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York and prior to that headed the
bank's Markets Group. Angel Ubide, had been director of global
economics at Tudor Investment Group and before that worked at
the International Monetary Fund.
Together the pair will be co-directors of Global Economics
at D.E. Shaw's discretionary macro investing unit.
"Our macro team casts a wide net in terms of asset class and
geography, and having these two talented individuals' insights
strengthens our capabilities in several dimensions as we source
and analyze trades in global markets," Max Stone, who runs the
macro investing unit and is a member of the firm's five-person
executive committee, said in a statement.
Founded in 1988 by David Shaw, a computer scientist, the
firm now ranks as one of the world's most powerful hedge funds
and relies heavily on mathematicians and scientists to create
its investment strategies. For a time, the firm employed
Lawrence Summers, a former Treasury Secretary, Harvard
University President and economist, as an adviser.
As much as mathematical models are critical to the firm's
success, less than half of its assets are now managed under
computer-driven models with short time horizons. Last year, for
example, Stone discussed that one of the big bets in its macro
strategy centered around Japan and that these types of bets
often take a long time to play out.
D.E. Shaw posted strong returns in 2012 and assets have
risen steadily from roughly $21 billion in late 2011.
Ubide earned his PhD in economics from the European
University Institute in Florence, Italy while Sack earned his
PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.